Officer shot, swat situation in Richland County

ONTARIO — A police officer and another woman were shot during a hostage situation in Ontario. Ontario Police were called to Landings Court just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a violation of a protection order. The caller told police the person inside the home was armed.

When officers arrived on scene—they say 32-year-old Jareth Vance was holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. As officers tried to rescue her—they say Vance started shooting at them hitting one of the police officers in the leg and foot. The hostage managed to escape Vance, but police say he shot her as well.

While this was all playing out-- police say Vance would not leave the home and continued to then hold a 16-year-old hostage.

Hostage negotiators, local and state police—worked to get the teen and the suspect out. He again eventually surrendered and that teenager was not hurt.

The 6-year veteran police officer is currently in stable condition.

No word on how the woman is doing or her relationship with the suspect.