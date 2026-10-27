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Officials: Potential measles exposure reported at Akron Children's Hospital's Golisano campus

Akron Children's Hospital is warning patients and visitors about a potential measles exposure at its Golisano Campus in northeast Ohio.
Akron Children's warns of potential measles exposure on Galisano campus
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AKRON, Ohio — A potential measles exposure was reported at Akron Children's Hospital at its Golisano campus, the hospital told News 5.

Akron Children's Hospital says the potential exposure took place between approximately 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Oct. 20. Specifically, hospital officials said anyone who was in the yellow elevators in the main hospital building during this timeframe may have been exposed to measles.

So far this year, state health officials have reported 260 confirmed measles cases in Ohio.

"Health experts say the risk of illness is low for people who have received the full measles vaccination series, but they encourage anyone with concerns to contact their health care provider," Akron Children's Hospital wrote in a statement to News 5.

Akron Children's Hospital urged extra caution for people who face higher risks for serious complications, including infants younger than 1 year old, those who are immunocompromised and pregnant people who are not immune to measles.

Akron Children's Hospital warns of potential measles exposure on Galisano campus

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