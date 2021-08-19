10:30 AM: Gov. Mike DeWine visits Ashtabula to celebrate the cleanup of the Ashtabula River

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will visit Ashtabula to celebrate the cleanup and restoration of the Ashtabula River Thursday.

DeWine will join U.S. EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe to celebrate the removal of the Ashtabula River from the Binational List of Areas of Concern on the Great Lakes.

In the 1980s, the United States and Canada identified 43 Areas of Concern on the Great Lakes affected by historic contamination. The Ashtabula River is the sixth Area of Concern to be delisted in the U.S. and the first of four in Ohio.

