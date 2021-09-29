16-year-old boy killed, passenger injured in rollover crash in Ashland County

MOHICAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy from Willard, Ohio was killed in a crash in Mohican Township, in Ashland County, on Tuesday, according to the Ashland State Highway Patrol Post.

State troopers responded at approximately 4:10 p.m. to State Route 179 near Township Road 405 to the fatal crash.

Troopers found an SUV on its top located in a bean field.

State police say the SUV, driven by Owen Ray Feichtner, 16, of Willard, was traveling south on State Route 179 when it overtook a vehicle in a no-passing zone, lost control, drove left of the center, over-corrected and went off the right side of the road. It eventually struck a ditch and overturned multiple times.

Feichtner was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger from Greenwich, Ohio was transported to a local hospital with injuries and later released.

State troopers said Feichtner was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The passenger was wearing a seat belt, state troopers said.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, according to the OSHP. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.