2 anglers rescued from being pulled into dam at Charles Mill Lake

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Two anglers out on the water were rescued from Charles Mill Lake after nearly being pulled into the dam Thursday night, according to the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.

Around 10:57 p.m., rangers received a call reporting that a boat had capsized on the lake and two people were in the water being pulled towards the dam by the current.

Once on scene, authorities found that a small fishing boat had capsized, leaving a 57-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman in the water. The two were struggling to stay above the water when authorities arrived at the scene.

Using rescue ropes and life jackets (PFDs), authorities were able to pull the two anglers to safety, MWCD said.

The two anglers were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After rescuing the anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dam Attendant was notified and the gates to the dam were closed to slow the current so crews could retrieve the capsized boat.

“There is no doubt the Rangers and the First Responders performed their duties professionally and with the sense of urgency that saved the lives of two fisherman,” said John Maxey, MWCD Chief Ranger, in a press release. “They jumped into action, and heroically saved these people. I am very proud of our Rangers and first responders who prevented who prevented what could have been a very tragic day on the lake. We cannot stress enough to wear a PFD while on the water and use extreme caution when fishing near the dam.”

