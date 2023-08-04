51-year-old man dies in Ashland County motorcycle crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Ashland County.

The crash happened Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. on State Route 545 at the West Main Street intersection.

According to troopers, a 76-year-old woman driving a 2015 Subaru Forester was heading eastbound on West Main Street when she failed to yield for a stop sign and struck a 1994 Honda Shadow motorcycle.

James Mcclurg, 51, was riding the motorcycle and was flown to Akron City's ICU. He died the next day.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured in the crash.