62-year-old newspaper carrier dies in Ashland County crash, troopers investigating

Paul Kiska
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 12:59:34-04

BAILEY LAKES, Ohio — A 62-year-old man delivering newspapers in Ashland County died after a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 6:30 a.m., a 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by 62-year-old Ronald Pryor was traveling north on Main Street in Bailey Lakes.

Pryor was delivering newspapers and traveled off the left side of the road at a low speed. His Dodge came to rest against a building, which did not sustain any significant damage, troopers said.

First responders arrived on scene, found Pryor unresponsive and transported him to University Hospitals Ashland where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

