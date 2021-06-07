69-year-old man riding a motorcycle killed in head-on crash in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 69-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash involving a 2018 GMC Terrain Sunday in Hanover Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded at approximately 4:35 p.m. to a crash on State Route 97 near ODNR Mohican Road 51 in Ashland County.

Investigators determined a 2018 GMC Terrain was traveling eastbound on State Route 9 when it went left of center and struck a westbound 2002 BMW motorcycle head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Randall L. Beecham, 69, of Bellville, was ejected from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Terrain, a 30-year-old from Akron, was transported to UH Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland with non-life threatening injuries.

State Route 97 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours Sunday night.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

