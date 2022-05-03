Ashland County Sheriff's Office mourns death of K-9 officer Kimber

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ashland County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of recently retired K-9 officer Kimber who died from lingering medical issues, the sheriff's office announced on Facebook Tuesday.

K-9 Kimber worked for the sheriff's office from 2017 through 2022.

The sheriff's office said, "She loved participating in K-9 demonstrations and the attention she received everywhere she went. She loved people!"

