Ashland County Sheriff's Office warns drivers about large number of Amish buggies Sunday

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about a large number of Amish buggies that will be on 1312 Township Road 1253 in Ashland Sunday.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office said there will be a funeral service for an Amish man who died due to a work-related incident.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Offce.

The funeral service will be held on 1312 Township Road 1253. Deputies said more than 200 buggies are anticipated at a home.

The funeral procession will have approximately 50 buggies that will travel down State Route 96 to Township Road 1293.

“We would like to make drivers aware if they are traveling on these roads to be aware and slow down around the Amish Buggies," the sheriff's office said.

