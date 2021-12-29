Good Samaritan struck and killed while assisting at scene of crash on I-71 in Ashland County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A North Carolina man who stopped to assist at the scene of a crash on I-71 in Ashland County on Tuesday was struck and killed by another vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, at approximately 5:33 p.m. on I-71 in Jackson Township, a 28-year-old woman from Mansfield was traveling southbound in I-71 when troopers say she lost control of her Chevrolet Cruze while braking to avoid another vehicle. Troopers said her infant child was also in the vehicle with her.

The Cruze was then struck by a Nissan Altima and a semi-tractor-trailer.

A 53-year-old man from North Carolina who was a witness to the crash stopped at the scene of the crash to help, according to the OSHP.

State troopers said the 53-year-old man and the 28-year-old woman were out of their vehicles when they were struck by another vehicle that attempted to avoid the initial crash.

The 53-year-old North Carolina man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old Mansfield woman and her infant child had minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver who struck the North Carolina man and the 28-year-old Mansfield woman remained at the scene.

I-71 was closed for approximately three hours.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, state troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.