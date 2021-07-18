New York man arrested day after leading troopers on high-speed chase in Ashland County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man from New York was arrested Sunday morning after he and a woman led the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle in Ashland County Saturday evening.

Troopers received a report Saturday of two people possibly using narcotics in a rest area on Interstate 71. When troopers spotted the vehicle involved they learned it was entered stolen out of New York.

A woman who was driving the vehicle fled the rest area and entered I-71 south, fleeing from troopers and reaching speeds of around 120 mph before stop sticks were deployed.

Troopers said the vehicle then exited the highway onto US 250 towards Ashland, driving through the yards of several businesses before coming to a stop at US 250 and US 42.

The woman driver and her male passenger fled the vehicle on foot. The woman was apprehended soon after but the man escaped.

On Sunday, around 8:47 a.m., officers from the Ashland Police Department spotted a subject matching the man involved in the incident and after confirming his identity, was taken into custody without incident.

The man was booked into the Ashland County Jail.

