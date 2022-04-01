Ohio Department of Health reports first pediatric flu death of the season

CLEVELAND — An 8-month-old boy from Ashland County has died from the flu, becoming the first pediatric flu case of the 2021-22 season, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 972 flu-associated hospitalizations reported in Ohio so far this flu season compared to the 108 reported during the same time period within the 2020-21 season.

ODH said that around this time in the 2019-20 season, there were 10,540 hospitalizations.

COVD-19 mitigation efforts like mask-wearing, reduced travel and increased ventilation of indoor spaces likely contributed to the decline of flu cases and hospitalization during the 2020-21 season.

The Ashland County Health Department investigated the boy's death.

