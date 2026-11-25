JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Ohio school district leaders say they’re seeking relief from a major funding gap. Some say they’re missing out on millions of dollars as the owners of a natural gas pipeline challenge their property taxes.

The Hillsdale Local School District in Ashland County estimates it’s owed $40 million in delinquent property taxes from the Rover Pipeline.

The district of roughly 800 students is marking its fourth year in a new K-12 building. The superintendent said the facility has been invaluable for growing the district’s programs and potential.

"It is the heart of our community. It is one thing that really brings us all together as one," said Superintendent Kathy Trevathan.

She said the rural community is invested in the school, and investment in the district was a selling point when developers approached landowners to build a pipeline a decade ago.

"Most of them said, 'You know what, it was hard. I did not want them to come through my farm; I did not want them to take my field. However, knowing what Rover was going to be able to provide for our community, for our school district, it made it a little bit more tolerable,'" said Trevathan.

The Rover natural gas pipeline now spans more than 700 miles through points in Canada and the U.S., traveling through 18 Ohio counties.

The state requires transmission companies to pay 88% of their taxable assessed values in property taxes.

It's money that Hillsdale says it was counting on when it built a new building. Now district leaders say despite conservative spending, the district is facing uncertainty.

"What's the threat to us today is the fact that not only are they not living up to their commitment that they said to us, but the fact that they're delinquent in paying us," said Hillsdale school board president Keith Yeater.

For the past seven years, Rover's ownership has been contesting its property value. In 2019, it argued the pipeline was worth half of the Bureau of Tax Appeal's $3.67 billion estimate.

Eventually, the Ohio Supreme Court upheld the BTA's decision, and Rover paid taxes on the value.

"When you think about it, if this was 2019 and we just got that money in 2026… if it's going to be long between each tax year, schools just can't function that way," said Trevathan.

Rover's ownership has challenged every subsequent valuation. Hillsdale leaders say it's creating frustrating funding delays.

"They continue to fight it and they continue to drag it out. They don't have to pay penalties for it. They just continue to kick the can down the road," said Yeater.

The district estimates the pipeline is now $40 million delinquent.

"This is money that we thought we would have, I think we should have, and we don't," Trevathan said.

She said she’s met with other school district superintendents experiencing similar challenges with unpaid property taxes. Many hope state legislators will help hold the company accountable.

“All of those organizations counted on that money that you promised us. Make it right,” Yeater said.

Rover owner Energy Transfer has not responded to News 5's request for comment. In legal briefs, the company said it takes issue with how the values were calculated.

In the meantime, district leaders here say they could have already paid off the new building with the missing taxes. They worry they're delaying new opportunities for students.

"Essentially, all that money that's not paid, this community is going to have to pay it at some point in time," said Trevathan.

Yeater added, "All we're asking is: Rover, do what you committed to. To our state departments, hold them accountable."