OSHP crusier struck while at crash involving deer near Ashland; officials say alcohol was factor

ASHLAND, Ohio — A motorist struck an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser that had just arrived on the scene of a crash involving another driver and a deer on U.S. 250 just north of Ashland, causing minor injuries to the trooper, OSHP stated in a news release.

The patrol cruiser was slowing to stop for the crash near Township Road 856 when it was struck from behind by a truck, OSHP said.

The driver of the truck was not injured. The trooper was transported to a local hospital and released with minor injuries.

OSHP officials said alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the driver of the truck was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired and charged with assured clear distance ahead. The driver’s blood alcohol content was over three times greater than the legal limit.

The crash remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy Ashland County Pictures