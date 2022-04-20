OSHP investigating hit-skip that killed man standing next to his disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 42

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — State troopers from the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance in a hit-skip crash Tuesday that killed a 63-year-old man who was standing next to his truck in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 42 near Township Road 1688, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded at 11:06 p.m. to the northbound lanes of U.S. 42 near Township Road 1688 for what was first believed to be a single-vehicle serious injury crash.

Investigators determined Mark Ramseuy, 63, of Mansfield, was standing next to his disabled pick-up truck when he was struck by a vehicle passing him in the northbound lanes.

The vehicle never stopped and continued north on U.S.Route 42.

Ramseuy was transported to Mansfield Ohio Health where he died, the OSHP said.

State troopers believe the vehicle involved is a silver Dodge pick-up truck, likely with front-end damage to the front-right headlight assembly and passenger side-view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ashland Patrol Post at 419- 289-0911.

