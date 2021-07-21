OSHP searching for driver who struck, killed woman while walking her dog in Ashland County

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — State troopers are looking for a driver who struck and killed a woman while she walked her dog with two juveniles on Township Road in Ashland County on Tuesday.

State troopers said that at approximately 9:15 p.m. Jennifer Lynne Boreman, 40, of Nova, Ohio, was walking her dog with two juveniles along Township Road 1031 in Troy Township when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

The dog and one of the juveniles were also struck, state troopers said in a news release.

The vehicle did not stop and fled southbound on Township Road 1031.

Boreman died at the scene. The injured juvenile was transported to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

State troopers said the vehicle is possibly a pick-up truck and will have front-end damage to one of its headlights and grille area.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact either the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office at 419-289-1911 or the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-289-0911.

