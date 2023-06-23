Watch Now
24-year-old man turns himself in for fatal shooting of Kingsville woman

A 40-year-old man also was shot during home invasion
Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 12:22:40-04

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 40-year-old Kingsville woman and injuring a 40-year-old Ashtabula man during a home invasion.

The shooting happened on June 14.

According to court records, Steven Ballard and three others went to a home on Eureka Road to purchase drugs. Court records state that Ballard attempted to rob the man and woman, who were living inside an old newspaper delivery truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ballard turned himself in to Conneaut Police on Thursday night after local law enforcement spent several days searching for him. He has been charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Authorities said that two of the suspects were arrested earlier this week on unrelated drug charges.

