Kingsville woman killed, Ashtabula man injured in home invasion

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a 40-year-old Kingsville woman dead and a 42-year-old Ashtabula man injured Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2300 block of Eureka Road around 4:30 a.m. after getting a call about two men who "entered a dwelling on the property and shot the male and female victims and then fled on foot."

Deputies found the man and woman inside a box truck that had been converted into a home.

Authorities said that the two intruders went inside the home and tried to rob the man and woman. When the man and woman told the intruders they didn't have anything, one of the intruders shot them.

The woman was shot in the chest, and the man was shot in the leg. They were transported to a nearby hospital, where the woman later died. The man's condition is currently unknown.

The matter remains under investigation.

