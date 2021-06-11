33-year-old man killed after truck hits tree in Ashtabula County

NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday on Dodgeville Road in Ashtabula County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., Dustin Wolf, 33, of Orwell, was traveling eastbound on Dodgeville Road when he attempted to turn right onto Brownville Road and went left off of the side of the road and struck a tree, a guy wire and another tree.

The vehicle eventually stopped after hitting the tree. Wolf died at the scene from his injuries.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

