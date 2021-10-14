51-year-old Ashbtaula Co. man arrested for allegedly firing shots into neighbor's home

PIERPONT TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 51-year-old man from Ashtabula County was arrested Thursday after he allegedly fired several shots into his neighbor’s home, with one of those shots striking a phone on a bedside table, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Thursday at approximately 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report that someone fired several shots into his home located on State Route 167.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 51-year-old man fired several more rounds while deputies were talking to the neighbor.

After the 51-year-old refused to come out of his home and refused to talk to deputies, SWAT was called to the area.

Residents of neighboring homes were told to leave the area, and the Buckeye Local School District was notified so it could alter bus routes.

The 51-year-old man remained in his home for approximately five hours before surrendering.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Ashtabula County Jail for a felony charge of improperly discharging a weapon.

The man arrested for allegedly shooting into the home has not yet been identified by the sheriff's office.

