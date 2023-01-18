Watch Now
Ashtabula Co. APL looking for information about 4 dogs possibly dumped from vehicle

Ashtabula County Animal Protective League
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 17:02:26-05

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League is asking for the public's help obtaining information about four dogs in their care who may have been dumped from a moving vehicle.

According to the APL, all four of the dogs have injuries consistent with being tossed from a vehicle.

The APL said the dogs were found in Orwell near Penniman Road.

The dogs are "warm, safe and receiving medical care here at the APL," the organization said.

Anyone with information about who the dogs may have belonged to is asked to call the APL at 440-224-1222.

