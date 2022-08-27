Watch Now
Ashtabula County barn gutted by fire

Posted at 2:54 PM, Aug 27, 2022
ROME, Ohio — The Rome Fire Department in Ashtabula County battled a massive fire Friday evening after flames erupted at a barn with 25,000 square feet of hardwood flooring stored inside.

According to authorities, the fire happened just before 7 p.m. at a barn on Callendar Road.

The fire quickly spread through the barn and firefighters called in a second alarm and mutual aid from neighboring departments.

Crews used 91,000 gallons of water to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Firefighters battled the fire through the evening until 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

