Ashtabula County to retain ownership of Geneva-on-the-Lake Lodge

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — The battle for ownership of the lodge of Geneva-on-the-Lake is over, and Ashtabula County came out on top.

The county had been negotiating the terms of a new agreement with the state for more than one year.

The Lodge is a gateway nestled in the center of Ohio wine country and sits on the shore of Lake Erie.

Back in 2021, a provision to a House bill sought to turn the building into a state-managed facility, and for a while, it looked like the Ohio Division of Natural Resources would take over. With legislation passed last week, Ohio lawmakers agreed to pay off $14 million and outstanding debt and leave the property under county ownership.

"It's a critical development here for us here in Ashtabula County. We're incredibly grateful for all the parties that have helped make it possible to get to this point, and we just hoped that the governor can sign off on things so that it will be seen through," said Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro, IV.

Ducro added that he hopes ideas and opportunities will continue to bring in more visitors.

You can watch more about the county's fight to keep the Lodge in the player below:

Future of Ashtabula County tourist attraction looming

