Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 82-year-old man who drove away from doctor's office, never returned home

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office for a missing 82-year-old man who drove away from his doctor’s office Monday morning and never returned home.

Ervin Cutright Coe, 82, drove away from his doctor’s office on State Route 7 in the City of Williamsfield and didn't go home.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with OH plate number JGH6788.

Anyone who has seen Coe or the vehicle involved is asked to call 911 or call 1-866-693-9171.

