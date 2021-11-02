Geneva Area Teachers Association to go on strike Wednesday

GENEVA, Ohio — The Geneva Area Teachers Association (GATA), which represents 145 teachers, counselors and nurses, will go on strike in the Geneva Area City School District following a majority vote on Monday.

The strike will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

“This was an extremely difficult decision,” said GATA spokesperson Cheryl Ramsey, “but we need to take a stand for quality education for all of our students. During the pandemic, synchronous in school and online learning did not work for most of our students, yet our superintendent wants to continue with this option. Ironically, the program for online learning that she has refused to approve has been purchased for use during the strike.”

Ramsey said forcing teachers to do both online learning and in-person teaching hurts both the teachers and students and said that almost no district in Northeast Ohio is still doing online learning this way after a year of struggle during 2020.

“It is the main issue that is dividing GATA and the Board. We want the Geneva community to know that this strike has never been about money. We are taking a stand to assure that all of our students have the quality learning environment that they deserve.”

