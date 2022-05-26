Geneva-on-the-Lake completes first phase of erosion project

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — Geneva-on-the-Lake is working to preserve its Lake Erie shoreline and the village is finishing the first phase of its erosion protection project at the Township Park.

Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said the town lost about 100 feet of shoreline once it started eroding.

In 2020, lake conditions caused the west shoreline of the Geneva Township Park to erode, so voters approved a levy that brought more erosion protection.

“We’ve had over the OPW funding. We've had some ODNR, our funding, some tax dollars and some state capital budget money,” said Bennett.

Bennett said they are almost done with the first phase of the project, which costs about $1 million.

“They're in finishing off the East End right now and then this will be all completed. So we're trying to get done before season, which will be obviously this weekend. So we're pretty close to schedule,” he said.

Now they are looking at the next phase, which will include some beach access and a ramp down the waterline, but it still needs some funding.

“We’re going to work on next is we're going to work with some of the homeowners and try to get some of that shored up towards the west,” said Bennett.

“I think they did an excellent job. I really do. And, you know, the response from the community has been really positive. You know, they love this park. And, you know, it's been all the whole experience has been positive,” he said.

The mayor says the project is on schedule and hopes to get the full funding in the next few years.

