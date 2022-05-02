Man dies inside Ashtabula County Jail Sunday, sheriff's office says

JEFFERSON, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old man died in the Ashtabula County Jail facility Sunday, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said corrections staff and EMS performed life-saving measures on the 29-year-old man.

The man was pronounced dead at the jail and his body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released once it's available, the sheriff’s office and the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office said.

