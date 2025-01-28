Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAshtabula County News

Actions

More than 250 animals rescued from Ashtabula fur and urine farm

The Humane Society of the United States rescued more than 250 animals from a fur farm in Ashtabula.
Posted

The Humane Society of the United States rescued more than 250 animals from a fur and urine farm in Ashtabula.

The raid happened at Grand River Fur Exchange.

According to the Humane Society, foxes, raccoons, wolf-dog hybrids, possums and coyotes lived in deplorable conditions.

The Humane Society said some of the animals were missing limbs, and others were just skin and bones.

They also found several dead animals.

The Humane Society has been working since December to find rehabilitation centers for all of the animals.

Over the weekend, the rescue operation finally ended.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.