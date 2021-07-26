Watch
Pittsburgh firefighter drowns while swimming with family at beach in Conneaut

Photo courtesy of Gofundme fundraiser.
Lee Weber with his family.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jul 26, 2021
CONNEAUT, Ohio — A Pittsburgh firefighter died Saturday while swimming with his family in Conneaut, Ohio, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Pittsburgh firefighter and Local No. 1 member Lee Weber died on July 24 at a beach in Conneaut.

His family told KDKA News that he got caught along a break wall and went underwater.

A gofundme fundraiser started by his family stated he drowned while getting his son to safety.

He was 38 and an army veteran and leaves behind a wife and two sons.

