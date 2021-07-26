Pittsburgh firefighter drowns while swimming with family at beach in Conneaut

CONNEAUT, Ohio — A Pittsburgh firefighter died Saturday while swimming with his family in Conneaut, Ohio, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire lost one of their own. Firefighter Lee Weber died on July 24, 2021 in Conneaut, Ohio. Pittsburgh Public Safety offers our deepest condolences to the family of Firefighter Weber. He will solely be missed for his dedication to the citizens of Pittsburgh. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 26, 2021

Pittsburgh firefighter and Local No. 1 member Lee Weber died on July 24 at a beach in Conneaut.

His family told KDKA News that he got caught along a break wall and went underwater.

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we announce the passing of active firefighter and Local No. 1 member Lee Weber. FF Weber tragically passed away this weekend while vacationing with his family. Please see the GoFund me below for more info. https://t.co/pBEf18JN7C — Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) July 25, 2021

A gofundme fundraiser started by his family stated he drowned while getting his son to safety.

He was 38 and an army veteran and leaves behind a wife and two sons.

