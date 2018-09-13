Sheriff: Missing Ashtabula woman later found dead died from blunt force trauma, neck compression

Drew Scofield
2:29 PM, Sep 13, 2018

Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ASHTABULA, Ohio - Authorities have ruled the death of an Ashtabula mother who was reported missing in July and later found dead in Saybrook Township as a homicide, according to the county coroner's office.

Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi was last seen on July 9 and reported missing two days later. Her body was found several weeks later by authorities combing an area near North Bend Road.

According to coroner's office report released Thursday, Dulaimi died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck compression.

RELATED: Body found in Ashtabula during search for missing woman

Dulaimi's ex-husband, Jeffrey A. Stanley, 27, was named as a person of interest in the case. Stanley was recently indicted on federal child porn charges in an unrelated case and arrested by authorities on July 14. Dulaimi's body was found by investigators on July 24. 

In March of 2017, an Amber Alert was issued and later canceled after authorities said Stanley abducted his and Al Dulaimi’s son. Court records show Stanley was convicted on charges of trespassing and endangering children in 2017. Stanley was ordered to have no contact with Al Dulaimi or their son as part of his probation agreement.

Dulaimi moved to Ashtabula from Turkey after she got married and has no family in the United States. 

RELATED: Sister of Ashtabula mother found dead desperately trying to come to America to say goodbye

No formal charges have been filed in connection with Dulaimi's death.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top