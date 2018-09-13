Sheriff: Missing Ashtabula woman later found dead died from blunt force trauma, neck compression

ASHTABULA, Ohio - Authorities have ruled the death of an Ashtabula mother who was reported missing in July and later found dead in Saybrook Township as a homicide, according to the county coroner's office.

Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi was last seen on July 9 and reported missing two days later. Her body was found several weeks later by authorities combing an area near North Bend Road.

According to coroner's office report released Thursday, Dulaimi died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck compression.

Dulaimi's ex-husband, Jeffrey A. Stanley, 27, was named as a person of interest in the case. Stanley was recently indicted on federal child porn charges in an unrelated case and arrested by authorities on July 14. Dulaimi's body was found by investigators on July 24.

In March of 2017, an Amber Alert was issued and later canceled after authorities said Stanley abducted his and Al Dulaimi’s son. Court records show Stanley was convicted on charges of trespassing and endangering children in 2017. Stanley was ordered to have no contact with Al Dulaimi or their son as part of his probation agreement.

Dulaimi moved to Ashtabula from Turkey after she got married and has no family in the United States.

No formal charges have been filed in connection with Dulaimi's death.