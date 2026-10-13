KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For the past month, those at Kingsville Elementary School have stood a little taller, beaming with pride after the school received a 5-star rating from the state's report card.

"We are the only five-star-rated school in the county — 29 schools," Colucci said. "Since they've gone to the new rating system, I'm pretty sure we're the only five-star-rated school ever."

WATCH THE STORY HERE:

This Ashtabula Co. school is celebrating the first ever 5-star report card rating in the county

Ohio replaced its longtime A-to-F grading system in 2021 with a five-star scale that measures schools in several categories, including achievement, progress and gap closing.

The milestone comes after years of work rebuilding academic growth following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danyel Ryan, the district's director of pupil personnel and school improvement, said the top rating exceeded expectations.

"It was very exciting," Ryan said. "I wasn't expecting a five this year."

"[Teachers and staff] not only care about their academic success, but they care about the whole child, social and emotional," Principal Kristi Feather said.

Here's how other schools fared in Ashtabula County:



Building Name District Name 2025 Overall Star Rating Gateway Elementary School Conneaut Area City 4 Stars Lakeshore Primary Elementary School Conneaut Area City 1 Star Pymatuning Valley Primary Elementary School Pymatuning Valley Local School District 3.5 Stars Grand Valley Elementary School Grand Valley Local 2.5 Stars Lakeside High School Ashtabula Area City 2.5 Stars Austinburg Elementary School Geneva Area City 3 Stars Ontario Primary School Ashtabula Area City 4 Stars Lakeside Junior High School Ashtabula Area City 2.5 Stars Conneaut High School Conneaut Area City 2.5 Stars Cork Elementary School Geneva Area City 3.5 Stars Edgewood High School Buckeye Local 3.5 Stars Wallace H Braden Middle School Buckeye Local 4 Stars Superior Intermediate School Ashtabula Area City 2.5 Stars Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary School Geneva Area City 3.5 Stars Geneva High School Geneva Area City 3.5 Stars Geneva Middle School Geneva Area City 3 Stars Grand Valley Middle School Grand Valley Local 2.5 Stars Grand Valley High School Grand Valley Local 4 Stars Jefferson Area Sr High School Jefferson Area Local 4.5 Stars Jefferson Elementary Jefferson Area Local 3.5 Stars Kingsville Elementary School Buckeye Local 5 Stars Pymatuning Valley High School Pymatuning Valley Local School District 2.5 Stars Ridgeview Elementary School Buckeye Local 4.5 Stars Rock Creek Elementary School Jefferson Area Local 3.5 Stars Conneaut Middle School Conneaut Area City 4 Stars Erie Intermediate School Ashtabula Area City 3 Stars Michigan Primary School Ashtabula Area City 1.5 Stars Jefferson Area Junior High School Jefferson Area Local 3.5 Stars Pymatuning Valley Middle School Pymatuning Valley Local School District 3 Stars

For veteran teachers Katie Measel and Jana Neczeporenko, who have a combined 53 years of experience at the school, the recognition marks the latest chapter in a building with deep community roots and strong collaboration between grade levels.

"Basically, we piggyback off one another and adjust what we need to do," Neczeporenko said. "This is how they did it in fourth grade. If it's working, let's try to do it in fifth grade, and we're going to adjust it a little bit."

District leaders plan to recognize the school's achievement during the Buckeye Local Board of Education meeting on Oct. 20.

"I was elated, but I'm a little nervous because we now have to worry about maintaining that five," she said.

To see your school's grade, CLICK HERE

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.