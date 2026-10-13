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This Ashtabula Co. school is celebrating the first ever 5-star report card rating in the county

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News 5
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KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For the past month, those at Kingsville Elementary School have stood a little taller, beaming with pride after the school received a 5-star rating from the state's report card.

"We are the only five-star-rated school in the county — 29 schools," Colucci said. "Since they've gone to the new rating system, I'm pretty sure we're the only five-star-rated school ever."

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This Ashtabula Co. school is celebrating the first ever 5-star report card rating in the county

Ohio replaced its longtime A-to-F grading system in 2021 with a five-star scale that measures schools in several categories, including achievement, progress and gap closing.

The milestone comes after years of work rebuilding academic growth following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danyel Ryan, the district's director of pupil personnel and school improvement, said the top rating exceeded expectations.

"It was very exciting," Ryan said. "I wasn't expecting a five this year."

"[Teachers and staff] not only care about their academic success, but they care about the whole child, social and emotional," Principal Kristi Feather said.

Here's how other schools fared in Ashtabula County:

Building NameDistrict Name2025 Overall Star Rating
Gateway Elementary SchoolConneaut Area City4 Stars
Lakeshore Primary Elementary SchoolConneaut Area City1 Star
Pymatuning Valley Primary Elementary SchoolPymatuning Valley Local School District3.5 Stars
Grand Valley Elementary SchoolGrand Valley Local2.5 Stars
Lakeside High SchoolAshtabula Area City2.5 Stars
Austinburg Elementary SchoolGeneva Area City3 Stars
Ontario Primary SchoolAshtabula Area City4 Stars
Lakeside Junior High SchoolAshtabula Area City2.5 Stars
Conneaut High SchoolConneaut Area City2.5 Stars
Cork Elementary SchoolGeneva Area City3.5 Stars
Edgewood High SchoolBuckeye Local3.5 Stars
Wallace H Braden Middle SchoolBuckeye Local4 Stars
Superior Intermediate SchoolAshtabula Area City2.5 Stars
Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary SchoolGeneva Area City3.5 Stars
Geneva High SchoolGeneva Area City3.5 Stars
Geneva Middle SchoolGeneva Area City3 Stars
Grand Valley Middle SchoolGrand Valley Local2.5 Stars
Grand Valley High SchoolGrand Valley Local4 Stars
Jefferson Area Sr High SchoolJefferson Area Local4.5 Stars
Jefferson ElementaryJefferson Area Local3.5 Stars
Kingsville Elementary SchoolBuckeye Local5 Stars
Pymatuning Valley High SchoolPymatuning Valley Local School District2.5 Stars
Ridgeview Elementary SchoolBuckeye Local4.5 Stars
Rock Creek Elementary SchoolJefferson Area Local3.5 Stars
Conneaut Middle SchoolConneaut Area City4 Stars
Erie Intermediate SchoolAshtabula Area City3 Stars
Michigan Primary SchoolAshtabula Area City1.5 Stars
Jefferson Area Junior High SchoolJefferson Area Local3.5 Stars
Pymatuning Valley Middle SchoolPymatuning Valley Local School District3 Stars

For veteran teachers Katie Measel and Jana Neczeporenko, who have a combined 53 years of experience at the school, the recognition marks the latest chapter in a building with deep community roots and strong collaboration between grade levels.

"Basically, we piggyback off one another and adjust what we need to do," Neczeporenko said. "This is how they did it in fourth grade. If it's working, let's try to do it in fifth grade, and we're going to adjust it a little bit."

District leaders plan to recognize the school's achievement during the Buckeye Local Board of Education meeting on Oct. 20.

"I was elated, but I'm a little nervous because we now have to worry about maintaining that five," she said.

To see your school's grade, CLICK HERE

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.

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