Woman arrested after pouring gasoline on man, setting him on fire in Ashtabula County

COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman was arrested after she allegedly poured gasoline on a man and set him on fire, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Sunday on Parks Road in Colebrook Township, deputies said.

Deputies said the woman is currently in custody as police continue to investigate the incident.

The man was flown to a hospital in Akron for treatment but his condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said more information regarding the incident will be released Monday morning.

