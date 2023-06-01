1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting on East 123rd Street overnight

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police confirm one person is dead and three others are injured following a shooting in Cleveland's Fifth District.

Police were initially called to East 123rd Street just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors reported hearing arguing and then upwards of 50 gunshots.

Our overnight News Tracker followed Cleveland Homicide Detectives as they gathered evidence and shut down the roadway.

Dozens of shell casings and evidence markers were scattered across the street.

When police arrived on scene, they found two women and two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cleveland Police confirm the victims range in age from their 20s to 30s.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was rushed to University Hospitals where she died from her injuries.

A 24-year-woman was shot in the leg, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the hand.

Both of those victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say another man was shot in the thigh, but his age is not known.

It is not clear what led up to this shooting and if there is a suspect.

Stay with News 5 Cleveland for the latest breaking developments.