1 dead, another injured after vehicle crashes into apartment complex in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A vehicle that crashed into the lower level of an apartment complex in Maple Heights resulted in one dead and another injured on Thursday afternoon, according to Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen.

A woman inside the apartment unit died as a result of the crash. Police have not released her identity.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver's condition is unknown.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. No further information has been released at this time.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

