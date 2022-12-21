1 dead, others displaced, from house fire in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 65-year-old woman was found dead and multiple people have been displaced following a house fire in Shaker Heights on Wednesday, according to a news release from the City of Shaker Heights.

Around 12:10 p.m., firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Strathavon Road to an active fire.

Cyrus Ganaway, a resident of the two-family unit with a converted apartment in the attic, jumped out the second-story window with his girlfriend and dog to escape the flames.

“As she [his girlfriend] opened the back door, it just filled with smoke, you couldn’t breathe or see anything,” Ganaway said. “So we opened up our side window, and she jumped out and the downstairs neighbor was busting out the glass to get the kids out. I tossed the dog out the window, and then I jumped out.”

While crews were responding, a man and his two children fled the burning home and were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, the release said.

"Unfortunately, we have a victim that was on the third floor that did not survive," said Patrick Sweeney, Fire Chief of Shaker Heights Fire Department.

Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, Beachwood and University Heights Fire Departments assisted Shaker Heights in battling the flames.

“We are pretty certain the fire started on the first floor,” said Sweeney.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and will be handled by the Fire Investigation Unit, said Sweeney.

