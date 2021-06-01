1 man dead, two juveniles injured in shooting after block party in Garfield Heights, police say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — One man was fatally shot, and two juveniles were shot and injured at an annual block party in Garfield Heights on Memorial Day night, according to the Garfield Heights Police Department.

Officers from the Garfield Heights Police Department and officers from surrounding cities responded to the 13200 block of Alvin Avenue for a shooting in front of a house.

Mike Vielhaber. Scene of shooting on Alvin Avenue in Garfield Heights.

Two juveniles, a male and a female who had been shot, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old man, identified by the medical examiner as Ameer Dealnor Jones Edmonds, was found dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said there was an annual block party finishing up when an argument between unknown parties led to random shots being fired into the crowd in front of a house and on the street, the news release stated.

The initial investigation also revealed two more adult males were transported from the shooting in personal vehicles. One of the drivers accidentally shot himself in the leg after he dropped off the victim. He was treated for his injuries.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the homicide and shooting.

