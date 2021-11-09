1 person hospitalized after SUV crashes into Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a Lakewood house Tuesday morning, according to Lakewood Firefighters Local 382.

Firefighters responded to a home early Tuesday at Hilliard Road and McKinley Avenue.

Lakewood Firefighters Local 382. Scene of a car that crashed into a Lakewood home Tuesday.

An SUV crashed into the lower section of the home. Pictures from the scene show a part of the SUV was inside the home, breaking through a brick wall.

One person was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information has been released.

By Tuesday afternoon, the vehicle had been removed from the home and it was in the process of being boarded up.

