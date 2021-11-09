Watch
1 person hospitalized after SUV crashes into Lakewood home

Lakewood Firefighters Local 382.
Scene of a car that crashed into a Lakewood home Tuesday.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 16:20:54-05

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a Lakewood house Tuesday morning, according to Lakewood Firefighters Local 382.

Firefighters responded to a home early Tuesday at Hilliard Road and McKinley Avenue.

An SUV crashed into the lower section of the home. Pictures from the scene show a part of the SUV was inside the home, breaking through a brick wall.

One person was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information has been released.

By Tuesday afternoon, the vehicle had been removed from the home and it was in the process of being boarded up.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

