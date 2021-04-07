10:30 AM: Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted join state, local leaders to announce broadband internet service in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will join state and local government officials, civic organizations and nonprofits during a news conference Wednesday announcing the availability of broadband internet service for East Cleveland. It’s the first time that residents will have access to reliable and affordable internet, DeWine’s office said in a statement.
The briefing will be held at Mayfair Elementary at 10:30 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:
SCHEDULED TO SPEAK:
- Dr. Henry Pettiegrew, CEO & Superintendent, East Cleveland Schools
- Mike DeWine, Ohio Governor
- Jon Husted, Ohio Lt. Governor
- Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive
- Marsha A. Mockabee, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Cleveland
- Brandon L. King, East Cleveland Mayor
- Bryan Mauk, Chief Innovation Officer, PCs for People
- The Evans Family of East Cleveland
SCHEDULED TO ATTEND:
- Bill Lacey, President & CEO, GE Lighting, a Savant company
- Pankaj Shah, Executive Director, OARnet
- Heidi L. Gartland, Chief Government & Community Relations Officer, University Hospitals
- Casey Sorensen, CEO, PCs for People
