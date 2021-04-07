10:30 AM: Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted join state, local leaders to announce broadband internet service in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will join state and local government officials, civic organizations and nonprofits during a news conference Wednesday announcing the availability of broadband internet service for East Cleveland. It’s the first time that residents will have access to reliable and affordable internet, DeWine’s office said in a statement.

The briefing will be held at Mayfair Elementary at 10:30 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

SCHEDULED TO SPEAK:

Dr. Henry Pettiegrew, CEO & Superintendent, East Cleveland Schools

Mike DeWine, Ohio Governor

Jon Husted, Ohio Lt. Governor

Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive

Marsha A. Mockabee, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Cleveland

Brandon L. King, East Cleveland Mayor

Bryan Mauk, Chief Innovation Officer, PCs for People

The Evans Family of East Cleveland

SCHEDULED TO ATTEND:

Bill Lacey, President & CEO, GE Lighting, a Savant company

Pankaj Shah, Executive Director, OARnet

Heidi L. Gartland, Chief Government & Community Relations Officer, University Hospitals

Casey Sorensen, CEO, PCs for People

