10-year-old fatally shot in Cleveland early Monday morning

CLEVELAND — A 10-year-old boy died after a firearm that was being handled by his aunt discharged, and the bullet traveled through the ceiling into his bedroom, Cleveland police say.

Cleveland police responded to the 1100 block of E. 77th around 12 a.m. Monday for a gunshot wound to the head of the victim.

A preliminary investigation reveals the child’s aunt was holding the firearm as it shot through the ceiling, and the bullet went through the floor of the child’s bedroom. It then ricocheted off of a mirror and struck the child, police said.

The aunt was arrested and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

