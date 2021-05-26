11 AM: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor announces arrests made in 'Operation Deja Vu'

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office will announce dozens of arrests that resulted in the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) “Operation Deja Vu."

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m.

Joining the press conference will be Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Ohio ICAC Task Force Coordinator David Frattare, Ohio ICAC Supervisor and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Fallon Radigan, Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy and Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland.

ICAC is a federal anti-crime initiative whose mission is to identify and arrest individuals who engage in the online exploitation of children.

