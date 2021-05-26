31 people arrested in undercover online child sex crimes operation in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — Thirty-one people, ranging in age from 20 to 80 years old, were arrested as part of “Operation Deja Vu,” an undercover operation led by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 31 individuals, who came from five different counties, including Cuyahoga County, were arrested after engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with who they believed were minor children, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

"I just want to stress to parents out there that it is critical that you monitor the activities of your children online because there are predators out there every day seeking to exploit and abuse them," O'Malley said.

Undercover officers posed as children under 16 years old. The 31 individuals talked with the children on popular social media apps and sent pictures of their genitalia to the officers who they believed were children.

All 31 individuals agreed to meet at an undisclosed location in Cuyahoga County where they were arrested by officers after knocking on the door of a residence.

"We have a lot of offenders who feel very comfortable. Once they've been provided an address, they will then, just believing the child is home alone, enter the residence to attempt to engage in the activity that they expressed an interest in," said Ohio ICAC Task Force Commander David Frattare.

In total, 33 cell phones, 10 vehicles, drugs, champagne, lubricants, condoms, HP tablets and other drug paraphernalia were seized and will be reviewed as evidence.

All 31 individuals arrested are being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

This story will be updated once charges have been released.

RELATED: 27 men from Northeast Ohio arrested in undercover online child predator operation

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.