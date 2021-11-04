11-year-old in critical condition; resident treated for smoke inhalation in separate fires

CLEVELAND — An 11-year-old girl was transported in critical condition after she was burned in an apartment fire in Cleveland early Thursday. Across town in Northfield Village, a resident was treated for smoke inhalation after he escaped from a second-story window following a house fire late Wednesday.

Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded at 12:41 a.m. Thursday to a three-story apartment fire in the 3100 block of West 95th Street.

The first floor of the apartment was engulfed in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire at 12:56 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said members of the 23 and 33 units were able to rescue an 11-year-old girl who suffered smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

She was transported in critical condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. House fire on West 95th Street in Cleveland.

The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio also responded to assist four displaced adult residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Across town, a resident in Northfield Village was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in the kitchen of a home on Summit Avenue, according to the Northfield Village Fire Department.

In Northfield Village, firefighters responded at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 100 block of Summit Avenue.

One resident in the home was able to escape through a second-floor window prior to the arrival of the fire department.

He told firefighters that he was cooking and went back to his bedroom while the food was on the stove. When he came back downstairs, there were heavy flames and smoke conditions in the home.

When the fire department did arrive, they found the two-story engulfed in flames on both sides.

The home had significant fire and smoke damage due to the fire.

Crews deployed water lines to extinguish the fire in the home and to prevent it from spreading to the nearby garage and neighbor’s homes.

The Red Cross is providing temporary housing to the residents.

Northfield and surrounding departments are battling a house fire on Summit Avenue. This is just south of MGM and you can see the smoke from all around. No info on injuries but overgrown exterior trees and shrubs are making this difficult. pic.twitter.com/VUDfTg7lEw — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 4, 2021

No firefighters were injured and the resident was treated for smoke inhalation but did not require transport to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. At this time, it does not appear suspicious, the department said.

“NVFD would like to thank all our neighboring fire departments for their assistance in safely bring this fire under control,” said the department.

