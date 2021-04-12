WATCH: Old Richmond Heights High School demolished in wrecking ball ceremony

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Monday at noon, a wrecking ball ceremony was held to remember the old Richmond Heights High School.

The wrecking ball ceremony happened at noon. Watch it in the media player below:

The old Richmond Heights High School was originally built in 1921. Over the years, several additions were added on to it to meet educational needs.

Students, staff, parents and community members are welcomed to come and participate in the ceremony. Due to construction fencing, everyone is asked to enter off Highland and park behind the police station.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center replaced the old high school. The center is now open to students.

“The excitement that her son exuded after his first day of school was priceless. Students are excited to be in the new building and can’t wait for the pandemic to be over so that all activities can formally resume,” said board president Nneka Slade Jackson, whose son is a middle school student in the new building.

The school district said it recognizes that alumni will be sad to see their alma mater go, but says it’s a step forward for education.

