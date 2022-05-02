Watch
13-year-old boy arraigned for fatal shooting of Maple Heights 14-year-old

Posted at 4:19 PM, May 02, 2022
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was arraigned on Monday for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a Maple Heights 14-year-old boy.

The shooting happened in November of 2021 outside a store in Maple Heights.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Sha'shawn Anderson on the ground with a gunshot wound to his lower back, according to a news release from Maple Heights police.

On Monday, a 13-year-old boy, who was 12 at the time of the shooting, was arraigned in juvenile court.

The boy has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, six counts of felonious assault and four counts of attempted murder.

