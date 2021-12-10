Father of 14-year-old shot, killed in Maple Heights urge parents to discipline their kids

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Just steps away from a family Christmas tree in Henry Anderson’s home sits a big and bold memorial reminding him that his son isn’t here for the holidays.

“What happened to my son isn’t right,” said Anderson. “My son wasn’t carrying any guns, he was hanging with his friends playing basketball and football.”

Anderson’s son Sha’Shawn is a Maple Heights eighth-grader who was shot and killed early last month.

“We just lost it, that was our last time seeing our baby,” said Anderson.

Maple Heights police said the shooting happened outside of this Family Dollar near Broadway Avenue and Adams Street.

Investigators said a 12 and 13-year-old are charged in connection with the shooting.

2 boys, ages 12 and 13, detained in connection with fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Maple Heights

Anderson said it's unclear why his son was killed but explained that his son is not affiliated with any gang and more people need to step in and discipline their children.

“Get more involved in their kid's life,” said Anderson. “They need to see what's going on, start checking their bags, check around their houses, check the garbage can.”

While the family grieves, it's working with local organizations to find ways to get kids off the streets.

“We’re trying to really take a holistic approach to address all of it [violence] but starting with the babies because we have babies killing babies, that a big problem,” said President of New Era Cleveland Antoine Tolbert.

The remnants of a vandalized memorial sit near the location where Sha’Shawn was killed, Henry said kids are responsible for the damage.

Anderson added, “If these kids can’t respect death and a memorial, you think they care about me and your life?”

Family members said they will be back at the Family Dollar on Friday evening at 5 p.m. to restore Sha’Shawn’s memorial.

