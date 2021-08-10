13-year-old boy dies after shots fired into Cleveland Heights home

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting that took place in Cleveland Heights Monday evening, according to the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

Police said the boy was inside of a home in the 800 block of Woodview Road when someone fired at least two shots into the back of the home.

The shots were fired from the backyard a few houses away, according to police.

Police said the 13-year-old boy was shot and died as a result of his injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time and police continue to investigate the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 216-321-1234.

