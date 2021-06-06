17-year-old boy drowns while swimming with friends in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming with friends Saturday evening in Independence, according to the Independence Fire Department.

Authorities were called to the quarry at the old Haydite mine in the 8700 block of Stone Road around 5 p.m.

According to authorities, the teen went under the water while swimming with his friends and did not resurface.

The teen's body was recovered from the water between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., authorities said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen as Yaveonn Nisean Lamar Anderson, 17, of Brook Park.

Authorities said the area where the teen and his friends were swimming was gated off and clearly marked that swimming was not permitted.

The teen's family was on the scene when his body was recovered and notified of his death.

