16-year-old from Cleveland Heights writes cookbook to raise money for cancer research

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Cleveland Heights teen with dreams of one day becoming an oncologist has already started his journey to saving lives from cancer in a unique way.

Chase Sloan, 16, decided to write a cookbook last summer called “Cakes for Cancer.”

The cookbook, dedicated to a family friend named Anne who died from cancer two summers ago, is helping Sloan raise funds for cancer research.

Of the total proceeds from Sloan’s cookbook, 75% will be donated to St. Jude and the American Association for Cancer Research.

Sloan said the idea to write a cookbook was something that came naturally since he’s been writing dessert recipes since he was eight.

“I’ve always wanted to write a cookbook and I’ve always wanted to do something for cancer so the reason it kind of clicked to do them together was because of [Anne], because she was someone who really influenced me in the kitchen,” Sloan said.

Sloan’s cookbook is on sale now on Amazon. To learn more about it, click here.