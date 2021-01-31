Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

16-year-old from Cleveland Heights writes cookbook to raise money for cancer research

items.[0].videoTitle
A Cleveland Heights teen with dreams of one day becoming an oncologist has already started his journey to saving lives from cancer in a unique way.
Chase Sloan Cakes for Cancer cookbook
Posted at 8:26 PM, Jan 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-30 20:26:10-05

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Cleveland Heights teen with dreams of one day becoming an oncologist has already started his journey to saving lives from cancer in a unique way.

Chase Sloan, 16, decided to write a cookbook last summer called “Cakes for Cancer.”

The cookbook, dedicated to a family friend named Anne who died from cancer two summers ago, is helping Sloan raise funds for cancer research.

Of the total proceeds from Sloan’s cookbook, 75% will be donated to St. Jude and the American Association for Cancer Research.

Sloan said the idea to write a cookbook was something that came naturally since he’s been writing dessert recipes since he was eight.

“I’ve always wanted to write a cookbook and I’ve always wanted to do something for cancer so the reason it kind of clicked to do them together was because of [Anne], because she was someone who really influenced me in the kitchen,” Sloan said.

Sloan’s cookbook is on sale now on Amazon. To learn more about it, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.