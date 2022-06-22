Watch
17-year-old shot, killed in Parma

Posted at 8:06 PM, Jun 21, 2022
PARMA, Ohio  — Parma Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Park Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Metro Hospital, where he later died.

Police said several people were seen running from the scene and that several bullet casings were found in the street.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 440-885-1234.

